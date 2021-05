/Rusia condena decisión de EE.UU. ante Tratado de Cielos Abiertos

Deputy Foreign Minister of 🇷🇺 Sergey #Ryabkov on the US decision not to return to the Treaty on Open Skies:



💬This move does not create a favorable atmosphere for discussing arms control issues.



☝️It is the US and its allies that should be blamed.



