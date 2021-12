/Realizan vigilia contra el bloqueo en varias ciudades del mundo

From #Vancouver and #Winnipeg the lights of the vigil against the unjust blockade imposed by the U.S. on #Cuba were raised.

Thank you for the endless expressions of solidarity with the Cuban people.

🇨🇺🇨🇦#UnblockCuba #CubaNoEstaSola #CubavsBloqueo #ElBloqueoEsReal #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/7up1vdTbHu